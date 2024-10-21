Man hit by a car in New Britain

A man was hit by a car in New Britain around 5 p.m. Monday evening, according to the New Britain Police Department.
Police said the man has been transported to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown.
According to police, the man crossed the street without using the crosswalk.
The driver is being cooperative, and police are still investigating the accident.
