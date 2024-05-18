Man hit by car in Hartford taken to hospital

A man who was hit by a car in Hartford on Saturday morning has been taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Police said the man was hit at the intersection of Garden Street and Mather Street.

He was taken a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man's injuries are described by police as non-fatal.

Authorities didn't release any other details about the man's injuries.

There is no word on if the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.