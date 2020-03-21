Middletown

Man Hit by Car in Middletown, Listed in Critical Condition

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Middletown on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to Country Club Rd just after 5:36 p.m. after reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

According to officials, the pedestrian identified as Timothy L. Fisher of Middletown was in the westbound lane when he was struck by a 2018 GMC Terrain that was traveling westbound on Country Club Road.

Police said Fisher was treated on scene by Westfield Fire & Middlesex Hospital personnel and was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

The driver was not injured in the accident. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

