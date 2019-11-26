Man Hit by CT Transit Bus in New Haven: Police

New Haven police are investigating after a CT Transit bus passenger was run over early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the accident at Chapel and State streets around 12:30 a.m. According to investigators, the victim, a 55-year-old man, was getting off the bus when he stumbled into the street and fell under the bus. He is listed in stable but critical condition.

The Accident Reconstruction Team was called in. CT Transit is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.