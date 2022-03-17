Man Hit by Garbage Truck in Hartford Has Died: Police

A 69-year-old man has died after he was hit by a garbage truck in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Brainard Road around 6:13 a.m. after a garbage truck hit a pedestrian, police said.

They found the 69-year-old man in the road, suffering from serious injuries, and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have identified the man as Frank Paul, 69, of Hartford.

The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

