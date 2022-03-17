Hartford

Man Hit by Garbage Truck in Hartford Has Died: Police

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A 69-year-old man has died after he was hit by a garbage truck in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Brainard Road around 6:13 a.m. after a garbage truck hit a pedestrian, police said.

They found the 69-year-old man in the road, suffering from serious injuries, and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have identified the man as Frank Paul, 69, of Hartford.

The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us