Man Hit By Vehicle in Hartford Two Weeks Ago Has Died

A man who was hit by a vehicle in Hartford on Friday, May 1 has died and police have identified him as 54-year-old Raymond Colangelo.

Police said they responded to Maple Avenue and South Street around 4:20 a.m. on May 1 and found Colangelo suffering from serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital for treatment and died on May 12 at a medical facility, police said.

Colangelo was crossing Maple Avenue and South Street when he was struck, according to police.

The driver was not injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police said it was raining and visibility might have been a factor.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information call Detective Eric Lemke at 860-757-4125.

