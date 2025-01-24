Southington

Man hit by vehicle in Southington

A man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Queen Street in Southington on Thursday night and he was taken to the hospital, according to police.

They said the man was wearing dark clothing and trying to cross the road near Spring Street at 11:36 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The man who was struck was alert, conscious and in stable condition, according to police.

