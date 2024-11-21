Milford

Man hit fiancée with car in Walmart parking lot, then left the scene: police

By Bryan Mercer

stratford police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police in Stratford say a 33-year-old man has been arrested following what they are calling a domestic-related case.

According to the Stratford Police Department, a 47-year-old woman was struck by a car in the Stratford Crossing Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The shopping plaza includes a Walmart, ShopRite, Home Depot and other businesses.

The injured woman told police that it was her fiancé who was responsible for intentionally hitting her. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hours later, police say they arrested the fiancé, charging the Milford man with 1st degree assault, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

This article tagged under:

MilfordStratford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us