Man hit fiancée with car in Walmart parking lot, then left the scene: police

Police in Stratford say a 33-year-old man has been arrested following what they are calling a domestic-related case.

According to the Stratford Police Department, a 47-year-old woman was struck by a car in the Stratford Crossing Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday morning.

The shopping plaza includes a Walmart, ShopRite, Home Depot and other businesses.

The injured woman told police that it was her fiancé who was responsible for intentionally hitting her. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, police say they arrested the fiancé, charging the Milford man with 1st degree assault, reckless driving and evading responsibility.