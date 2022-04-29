Man Hit, Killed Person Driving Stolen SUV in Hamden: Police

Hamden police have arrested 25-year-old Devington Beckford, who they say ran over a man in March who had been driving an SUV Beckford had reported stolen.

Police say Beckford hit and killed Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, on Dixwell Avenue on March 13.

According to police, McLean was driving the stolen SUV, and Beckford was chasing him in another vehicle.

The stolen SUV being driven by McLean collided with another vehicle on Dixwell Avenue at the intersection of North Street. He jumped from the SUV and tried to run from the scene.

As McLean attempted to run away, Beckford sped towards him onto North Street, according to police. McLean fell in the road and was run over by Beckford's vehicle, police said.

McLean died of his injuries.

Beckford, of New Haven, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court May 11.