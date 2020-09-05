Norwalk

Man Hit, Seriously Injured by Train in Norwalk

A man has been seriously injured after officials say he was struck by train in Norwalk early Saturday morning.

Norwalk Fire Department responded to a report of a man struck by a train at the Catherine Street Railroad Crossing just before 1 a.m.

According Deputy Chief Edward Prescott, the man was found lying alongside the tracks with serious injuries to his right arm and right leg.

"He was semi-conscious when firefighters and paramedics placed him into the ambulance for transport to Norwalk Hospital," said Prescott.

Metro North Police are investigating the incident.

