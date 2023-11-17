Man hits neighbor with metal pipe, threatens him with knife in Meriden: PD

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his neighbor with a metal pipe and threatening them with a knife in Meriden Friday night, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3 p.m. in a common hallway at 71 Pleasant St. A man who lived at the residence threatened his neighbor and then struck them with a metal pipe, according to police.

The neighbor sustained minor injuries in the attack and went back to their apartment, authorities said.

Police said they learned the suspect owned firearms and were unsure of his mental state. Officers formed a perimeter around the area and closed the road to traffic.

Negotiators were able to get the man out of the apartment and he was taken into custody without further incident.

"The Meriden Police would like to thank all of our community citizens who were notified of this incident via the 911 reverse notification for their cooperation. Although this was implemented, at no time did we feel that anyone was in immediate danger: however, we will never fail to take the appropriate steps to ensure that the safety of our citizens are our first priority," the police department said.

Police said the man faces charges including assault, threatening and breach of peace. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.