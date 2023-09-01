Man hospitalized after animal injured him in Harwinton

A man was injured by an animal in Harwinton Friday afternoon and he has been taken to a hospital.
Police said state troopers were called around 12:21 p.m. to help EMS with a medical call on Locust Road and the report was that an animal injured a man.
The man was conscious.
LifeStar was initially requested but it was then canceled and an ambulance brought the man to a hospital in the area.
