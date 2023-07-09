Man hospitalized after being pulled from Connecticut River in Portland

A man is in the hospital after he was pulled out of the Connecticut River Saturday evening.

The man was in the water on the Portland-Glastonbury line by the Glastonbury Yacht Club.

Officials say the man that had been pulled from the water was found unconscious and immediately brought to the shore where he received medical aid from bystanders and first responders.

He was subsequently transported by ambulance to Middlesex Hospital for further treatment. His condition isn't immediately known.

Portland Police, along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, are investigating.