Bridgeport

Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man was hospitalized after being shot twice in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Park Street and Shelton Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police responded to the area. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and a crime scene was secured.

About seven minutes after the ShotSpotter activation, Bridgeport Hospital reported a man who had walked in with gunshot wounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the man was uncooperative, but is in stable condition. He suffered two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his hip.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us