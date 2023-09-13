Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Bridgeport

A man was hospitalized after being shot twice in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Park Street and Shelton Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police responded to the area. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and a crime scene was secured.

About seven minutes after the ShotSpotter activation, Bridgeport Hospital reported a man who had walked in with gunshot wounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the man was uncooperative, but is in stable condition. He suffered two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his hip.

The investigation is ongoing.