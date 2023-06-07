Bridgeport

Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Bridgeport apartment complex

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the PT Barnum apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to the apartment complex at about 3:15 p.m. for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Responding officers found a man awake and conscious with a stab wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.

