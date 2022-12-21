Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in New London

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning in New London.

Officers were called to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street at about 3:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a man who fled on foot into a wooded area. The man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene said two vehicle and two businesses were both damaged from gunshots.

Investigators found several shell casings in the area. They stayed at the scene to collect evidence, process the scene and canvass the area.

The firearm used during the shooting has not yet been found. Police don't think the incident was random.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

No additional information was immediately available.