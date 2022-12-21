New London

Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in New London

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Wednesday morning in New London.

Officers were called to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street at about 3:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a man who fled on foot into a wooded area. The man had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police at the scene said two vehicle and two businesses were both damaged from gunshots.

Investigators found several shell casings in the area. They stayed at the scene to collect evidence, process the scene and canvass the area.

The firearm used during the shooting has not yet been found. Police don't think the incident was random.

Local

Chaplin 11 mins ago

State Trooper Involved in Chaplin Car Crash

West Hartford 27 mins ago

Police Investigate Serious Car Crash in West Hartford

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New LondonNew London Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us