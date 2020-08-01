new haven

Man Hospitalized After Getting Shot in the Back in New Haven: Police

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in the hospital after getting shot in the back late Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Beers Street between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue in the Dwight neighborhood.

According to investigators, the 47-year-old New Haven man walked into the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital after getting shot.

Local

severe thunderstorms 21 mins ago

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday

Tolland 2 hours ago

Crews at Scene of Tractor Trailer Fire on I-84 in Tolland

Officers said the man told police he had been walking near his home when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot. He then ran two blocks to the hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and said they found a crime scene on Beers Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us