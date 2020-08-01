Man Hospitalized After Getting Shot in the Back in New Haven: Police

A man is in the hospital after getting shot in the back late Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Beers Street between Elm Street and Edgewood Avenue in the Dwight neighborhood.

According to investigators, the 47-year-old New Haven man walked into the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital after getting shot.

Officers said the man told police he had been walking near his home when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot. He then ran two blocks to the hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and said they found a crime scene on Beers Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.