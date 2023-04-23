Police Searching for Driver After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hartford: PD

A 30-year-old man who was struck by an SUV in Hartford Saturday night has died and police are looking for the driver who left the scene.

Officers responded to the area of Farmington Avenue at Gillette Street just before 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck and they found the man on the sidewalk, just off the road.

He was unresponsive and had serious injuries, police said. Officers began to treat him, and EMS transported him to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the man’s name because they are notifying family.

A white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, hit the man, police said. The vehicle police are looking for has a roof rack and sunroof.

It was last seen heading west on Farmington Avenue from Sisson Avenue.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).