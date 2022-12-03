Hartford

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

HartfordPolice
WVIT

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night.

Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

He was brought to the hospital and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
