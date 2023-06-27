Man hospitalized after shooting in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday evening.

Officers said they responded to Wethersfield Avenue on a Shotspotter activation at about 6 p.m. Responding officers found evidence of gunshots in the area of 115 Main St.

While investigating, a man in his 40s showed up at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The man is in stable condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.