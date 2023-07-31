Hartford

Man hospitalized after shooting on Barbour Street in Hartford

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Barbour Street in Hartford Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area of 284 Barbour St. at about 9:10 p.m. Officers found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound.

He was alert and conscious, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

