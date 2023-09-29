Man hospitalized after stabbing at Enfield motel: police

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after an apparent stabbing at Motel 6 in Enfield Friday night.
The police department said they were called to the motel parking lot for a reported stabbing. Responding officers found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The extent of the man's injuries is unknown. Detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
