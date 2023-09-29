Enfield

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Enfield motel: police

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after an apparent stabbing at Motel 6 in Enfield Friday night.

The police department said they were called to the motel parking lot for a reported stabbing. Responding officers found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown. Detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us