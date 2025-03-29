Milford

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Milford: PD

By Anyssa McCalla

A man is hospitalized after stabbing in Milford Saturday, according to Milford Police Department.

Police said the 24-year-old man turned himself in after he stabbed a man during a confrontation.

Authorities said the man who was injured is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is facing charges of assault, assault of an elderly person, and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

