Enfield

Man hospitalized after water rescue in Enfield

A man is being treated in the hospital after he was rescued from a pond in Enfield Friday afternoon.

Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said crews conducted a water rescue at Freshwater Pond. After the rescue, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials resuscitated him, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

