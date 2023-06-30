Man hospitalized after water rescue in Enfield

A man is being treated in the hospital after he was rescued from a pond in Enfield Friday afternoon.
Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said crews conducted a water rescue at Freshwater Pond. After the rescue, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials resuscitated him, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.
