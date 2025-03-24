Man hospitalized, several displaced after apartment fire in Norwich

A man was taken to the hospital and 10 people have been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Norwich Monday.

The fire department said it happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue. Firefighters received reports of smoke coming from a third floor apartment.

Responding crews found fire coming from a kitchen. A man inside the apartment was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said.

Although the sprinkler system helped extinguish the blaze, the water seeped into several other apartments, displacing 10 people, according to firefighters.

The Red Cross is helping those impacted, and the Norwich Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.