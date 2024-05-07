Man taken to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Hamden

A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot following an argument in Hamden on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamden police said they responded to the New Haven Police substation on Winchester Avenue in New Haven after a person who was shot in Hamden showed up there.

Officers found a crime scene in the area of Goodrich and Goodyear streets in Hamden.

It was later determined that a man in his 30s got into an argument with someone who approached him. The person then pulled out a gun and shot him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the shooter fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.