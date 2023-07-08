new haven

Man impaled by tree branch in New Haven

By Andrew Masse

new haven fire generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was rushed to the hospital after what officials say was a freak accident in the Elm City Saturday.

It happened on Morris Causeway during the afternoon hours.

Officials say a 55-year-old man tripped and fell onto a branch, which impaled his right arm.

Crews had to cut part of the tree prior before taking him to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

Authorities haven't stated whether the man has been released from the hospital yet.

