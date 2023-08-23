Torrington

Man in critical condition after apparent assault in Torrington

By Angela Fortuna

Photo of the Torrington police department
NBC Connecticut

Torrington police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an assault that left a man in critical condition Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to East Main Street near the Smoke Toke store for a reported assault at about 7:40 p.m.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a verbal fight happened before the assault. The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet Trax before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 860-489-2090 in reference to case 23-29989.

