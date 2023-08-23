Man in critical condition after apparent assault in Torrington

Torrington police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an assault that left a man in critical condition Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to East Main Street near the Smoke Toke store for a reported assault at about 7:40 p.m.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a verbal fight happened before the assault. The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet Trax before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 860-489-2090 in reference to case 23-29989.