Man in critical condition after being shot inside Bridgeport home

A man is in critical condition after being shot inside of a home in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Dispatchers received information about a 33-year-old Bridgeport man at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

The man, who has former addresses in Stratford, is listed in critical condition.

A few hours later, police said dispatchers received new information from citizens about a crime scene in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue.

In the area, police said they found a crime scene with multiple pieces of evidence inside of the home.

According to investigators, the man was injured while inside of the home in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Cronin at (203) 581-5292. Tips can also be called into the Bridgeport Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.