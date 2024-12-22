Waterbury

Man in critical condition after colliding with fence and stone wall in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after colliding with a fence and stone wall in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Wolcott Street around 4:10 a.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, a 22-year-old male from Naugatuck, crashed into a fence and stone wall before the vehicle came to a stop.

The male was taken to the hospital where authorities said he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (203) 346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us