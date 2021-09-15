new haven

Man in Critical Condition After Crash Involving a Dirt Bike in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a crash involving a dirt bike on Ferry Street between Middletown Avenue and the Interstate 91 north entrance around 8:15 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a 27-year-old New Haven man unresponsive in the street.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he is listed in critical condition.

Local

meriden 3 hours ago

2 Tractor-Trailer Incidents Close Lanes of I-91 South in Meriden

Tweed New Haven Airport 3 hours ago

New Non-Stop Flights Introduced Between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Palm Beach

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses that may have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

This article tagged under:

new havencrash investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us