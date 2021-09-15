Man in Critical Condition After Crash Involving a Dirt Bike in New Haven

A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a crash involving a dirt bike on Ferry Street between Middletown Avenue and the Interstate 91 north entrance around 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a 27-year-old New Haven man unresponsive in the street.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he is listed in critical condition.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses that may have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.