Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Bridge Abutment in Southington

A man is in critical condition after crashing into a bridge abutment in Southington on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Canal Street and Atwater Street around 5:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived to the area, they said they learned an SUV was traveling north on Canal Street when it traveled off the road and hit the bridge abutment.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 59-year-old Jeffrey Lee, of Southington, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Officer Lanza #461 at (860) 621-0101 or by email at blanza@southingtonpolice.org.