new haven

Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot During Home Invasion in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a home invasion in New Haven early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call of a person shot inside of a home on James Street around 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdoment inside of a second-floor bedroom.

An ambulance transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. After having emergency surgery, authorities said the man was listed in critical condition.

Officers held a crime scene at the home on James Street as detectives canvassed the neighborhood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

