Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hartford: PD

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Friday night.

Officers were called to Windsor Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found evidence of a shooting.

While at the scene, authorities said a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.