Hartford

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Authorities said the man in his 20s had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The man is currently listed in critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear where the shooting happened.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Local

Bridgeport 5 mins ago

Person shot in the neck in Bridgeport, 3 people arrested for interfering

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Waterbury Police warn residents about recent phone scam

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us