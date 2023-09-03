Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 10:15 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Authorities said the man in his 20s had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The man is currently listed in critical condition.

It's unclear where the shooting happened.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.