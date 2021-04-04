Man in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Bridgeport

A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Bridgeport early Sunday morning and police are asking for information to help them find the driver.

Dispatchers received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and an evading vehicle on Boston Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue after passing Huntington Road when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangle was traveling at a high rate of speed and continued eastbound on Boston Avenue without stopping after hitting the pedestrian, authorities added.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Officials said the pedestrian sustained severe injuries to both legs and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital. He is currently listed in stable, but critical condition, police added.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate further. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport TIPS Line at (203) 576-TIPS.