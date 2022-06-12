Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Hartford

NBC 5 News

A 62-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Hartford Saturday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver took off, police said. Investigators are still searching for the driver, but say they have identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us