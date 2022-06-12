Man in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Hartford

A 62-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Hartford Saturday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver took off, police said. Investigators are still searching for the driver, but say they have identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident.

