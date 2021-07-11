Man in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Waterbury

Waterbury police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that struck a pedestrian late Saturday evening.

Police were called to the area of 260 Pine St. at 11:39 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man lying in the road. When they arrived, they discovered a 60 year old with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

During their investigation police learned the man’s injuries were the result of a hit-and-run involving a motor vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the police, suspected vehicle involved is a dark colored Audi with the Connecticut registration “AX02055.” This vehicle was later seen traveling in the area of East Main St. with heavy front end damage.

The Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the incident of the location of the vehicle is asked to call 203-346-3975.