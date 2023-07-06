Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Hartford

A man is being treated for critical injuries after an overnight shooting on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 137 Evergreen Ave. at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.