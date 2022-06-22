Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hartford Night Club

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a night club in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Dreams Night Club on Newfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities said the man is in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

