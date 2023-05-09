Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford.

Officers responded to the area of Park and Lafayette streets just before noon Tuesday after Shotspotter went off and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was alert and conscious and taken to an area hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

