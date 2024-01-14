Hartford

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hartford Police Cruiser
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Homestead Avenue around 6 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification of multiple rounds fired.

On Homestead Avenue, police said they found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

