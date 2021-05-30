Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

According to police, a man in his 40s sustained a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators said they have determined the shooting happened on New Britain Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

