Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Ashley Street shortly before 2 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

