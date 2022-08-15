Hartford

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

TLMD_PROMO_0402_MD_1200x675_1200541763701.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shooting on Franklin Street that left a man in critical condition Monday night.

Officials said responded to a hospital in the area on a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The man, in his 20s, told police he was shot in the area of 435 Franklin Ave at about 9 p.m.

The man was alert and conscious. He is considered to be in critical, but stable condition at this time.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policeshooting investigationhartford shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us