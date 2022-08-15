Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

Police are investigating a shooting on Franklin Street that left a man in critical condition Monday night.

Officials said responded to a hospital in the area on a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The man, in his 20s, told police he was shot in the area of 435 Franklin Ave at about 9 p.m.

The man was alert and conscious. He is considered to be in critical, but stable condition at this time.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.