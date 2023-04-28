Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Thursday night.

Police are investigating and have not determined where he was shot.

Police said officers responded to Mount Sinai Hospital on Blue Hills Avenue at 9:22 p.m. after they learned that a gunshot wound victim had arrived for treatment.

The victim, who had been shot once, was transported to St. Francis Hospital and police said he is in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).