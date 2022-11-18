Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford Friday Morning

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to Magnolia Street just after 10 a.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

As police were at the scene, an area hospital notified them that a man in his 30s who had been shot arrived for treatment.

The man is listed in critical condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating.