Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Norwich

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Norwich early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Division Street around 12:05 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Police said they found a 31-year-old man there with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where authorities said he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives responded and have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department Detective Division at (860) 885-5561.