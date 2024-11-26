Man in critical condition after shooting: New Haven Police

A man is in critical condition after a shooting and New Haven police are investigating.
Police said officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital early Tuesday morning after a gunshot victim walked in and the 29-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition.
An investigation is underway, but police said this tentatively stems from an incident on 6th Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.