New Haven

Man in critical condition after shooting: New Haven Police

A man is in critical condition after a shooting and New Haven police are investigating.

Police said officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital early Tuesday morning after a gunshot victim walked in and the 29-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation is underway, but police said this tentatively stems from an incident on 6th Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

