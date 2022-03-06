Man in Critical Condition After Shooting Outside Bridgeport Nightclub

A man was critically injured during an altercation outside of a Bridgeport nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Officials said the incident happened in the back parking lot of the 1020 Club on Barnum Avenue at about 2 a.m.

Authorities said they received reports of a person shot. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot would to the leg.

The man, from Bronx, New York, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he's listed in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The incident appears to be isolated, according to officials. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or utilize the police department's tip line at 203-576-TIPS.